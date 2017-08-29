CCTV footage shows cat being dumped in bin by girl in Hull

Video

Footage of a girl dumping a black cat in a wheelie bin and trapping it inside has emerged.

Jean Atkinson, who had CCTV cameras on Weymouth Close in Hull filmed the girl looking inside the bin before dropping the cat inside and placing a bag of rubbish on top to stop the animal escaping.

Since the footage was released, a 12-year-old girl, accompanied by her mother, spoke to police claiming to be the person in the video.

Humberside Police said they were talking to the girl and would decide on the best course of action.