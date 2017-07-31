Humber Bridge scaled before security upgrade

Video

Two young men have scaled the Humber Bridge a day before tighter security measures, prompted by a previous climb, were completed

The pair tried to climb to the top of the bridge, which is 156m (510 ft) high, with no safety equipment, before police sirens thwarted their attempt.

It comes after "urban explorers" scaled the structure in May, prompting a security review.

The Humber Bridge Board said it finished the security upgrade on Friday, the day after the breach and added it would be "pursuing a private prosecution against the individuals involved".