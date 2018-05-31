Led Zep statue's stairway to Redditch

Media player
Statue of Led Zeppelin's John Bonham climbs stairway to Redditch
A memorial to Led Zeppelin's John Bonham has appeared in his home town of Redditch on what would have been his 70th birthday.
Plans were approved in 2017 to commemorate the drummer who died in 1980, aged 32.
The statue was installed overnight in Mercian Square with no official unveiling or fanfare.
31 May 2018
