Family clears £10k of debt in a year
A family from Birmingham has become debt-free in a year after sticking to a carefully planned budget.

They've been supported by Christians Against Poverty, a charity which sends advisors to people's homes and deals directly with their creditors.

After paying off around £10,000, the family can now afford to go out for meals and save for special occasions.

  • 03 May 2018