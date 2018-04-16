Photos by global Victorian traveller
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Victorian and Edwardian photos digitised

A collection of photos dating back to Victorian and Edwardian times is being conserved.

The 1,800 images are being digitised at The Hive in Worcester thanks to a Heritage Lottery grant.

They were compiled by Arthur Henry Whinfield, an organist at a church in Claines, Worcestershire, and the current project is taking place a century after his widow donated them.

  • 16 Apr 2018