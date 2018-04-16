Media player
Victorian and Edwardian photos digitised
A collection of photos dating back to Victorian and Edwardian times is being conserved.
The 1,800 images are being digitised at The Hive in Worcester thanks to a Heritage Lottery grant.
They were compiled by Arthur Henry Whinfield, an organist at a church in Claines, Worcestershire, and the current project is taking place a century after his widow donated them.
16 Apr 2018
