'I put pieces of plastic on my head'

Worcester-based mask theatre company on nationwide tour
A theatre company that creates wordless productions performed by actors in full masks is on a nationwide tour.
Worcester-based Vamos Theatre's current show A Brave Face follows the story of soldier Ryan and his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Video Journalist: Yusaf Akbar
12 Apr 2018
