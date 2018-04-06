Is this woman Superman's biggest fan?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Superman super fan 'obsessed' with buying memorabilia

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Superman's super fan - Tasmin Humphries from Worcester.

So dedicated is she to her vast collection of Man of Steel memorabilia, she says she will haunt forever any family member who sells it after she's gone.

Video journalists: Dion Hesson and Charlie Burton

  • 06 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The world record breaking Superman fan