Is this woman Superman's biggest fan?

Superman super fan 'obsessed' with buying memorabilia
It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Superman's super fan - Tasmin Humphries from Worcester.
So dedicated is she to her vast collection of Man of Steel memorabilia, she says she will haunt forever any family member who sells it after she's gone.
Video journalists: Dion Hesson and Charlie Burton
06 Apr 2018
