A woman who needs a life-saving operation has had her photo launched into space.

Antonia Payne Cheney, 20, from Eckington, Worcestershire, suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects connective tissue.

She's developed a condition called cranio cervical instability and is trying to raise £200,000 so she can fly by air ambulance to Barcelona for surgery.

As part of the campaign, two friends sent her photo into space.