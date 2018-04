Video

A woman diagnosed with vascular dementia in her 50s is planning to run the 2018 London Marathon to prove someone with the disease can do it.

Sue Strachan, who's now 62, took up running after she was diagnosed and has been training on the roads around her home in Staunton on Wye, Herefordshire.

As well as challenging perceptions, she hopes to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie