Pub raises glass and statue to VC hero

A village with a pub selling a beer named after a fallen World War One soldier is fundraising for a statue to honour him.
People in Whitney-on-Wye, Herefordshire, are trying to raise £60,000 for the memorial to local man L/Cpl Allan Lewis who was killed in 2018 two months before the end of the conflict.
06 Mar 2018
