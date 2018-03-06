Pub raises glass and statue to VC hero
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Herefordshire pub raising glass and statue to WW1 soldier

A village with a pub selling a beer named after a fallen World War One soldier is fundraising for a statue to honour him.

People in Whitney-on-Wye, Herefordshire, are trying to raise £60,000 for the memorial to local man L/Cpl Allan Lewis who was killed in 2018 two months before the end of the conflict.

  • 06 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Victoria Cross holder 'never forgotten'