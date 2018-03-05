Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Horse face-plants into snow-drift in Herefordshire
Jack the horse had fun in the snow at his home in Herefordshire.
He was captured on film face-planting into a snow-drift by owner Fen Harris at their home in Llangarron, near Ross-on-Wye.
05 Mar 2018
