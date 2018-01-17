Video
Man sues holiday firm over pool jump
A holidaymaker has launched legal action against travel firm Jet2holidays after a boy jumped on to him as he emerged from a swimming pool slide.
Graham Hyde, 44, from Worcestershire, says he suffered trauma to muscles in his neck and upper back in the collision at a hotel in Barcelona in June.
A spokeswoman for Jet2holidays said it was exploring his claim fully but it was part of an ongoing legal process.
17 Jan 2018
