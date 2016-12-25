Video

A £10,000 fundraising appeal has been launched to help pay for the restoration of two historic train carriages that were vandalised over the Christmas period.

The Severn Valley Railway carriages, including one which was pulled by Flying Scotsman in September 2016, were daubed with graffiti at Kidderminster.

Volunteers expect the repair work to take at least three weeks per carriage and West Mercia Police is appealing for information about the vandalism.