Travelling many miles for mistletoe
Tenbury mistletoe auction draws crowds in bumper year

From Kent to Scotland, people from across the UK have travelled to Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, for the town's annual holly and mistletoe auction.

One thousand lots of the plant were sold in the second of three auctions held at Burford House Garden Stores.

Auctioneer Nick Champion said it was a particularly good year for mistletoe, which may be down to the weather.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie

