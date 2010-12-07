Travelling many miles for mistletoe

Video
Tenbury mistletoe auction draws crowds in bumper year
From Kent to Scotland, people from across the UK have travelled to Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, for the town's annual holly and mistletoe auction.
One thousand lots of the plant were sold in the second of three auctions held at Burford House Garden Stores.
Auctioneer Nick Champion said it was a particularly good year for mistletoe, which may be down to the weather.
Video journalist: Catherine Mackie
-
05 Dec 2017
- From the section Hereford & Worcester