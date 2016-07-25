Cerebral palsy can't stop racing driver

Video

A racing driver with cerebral palsy has taken another step to realising his motorsport dream - by completing a testing session on a race track.

Chris Carter, 35, from Evesham, Worcestershire, is hoping to secure a championship drive for next season, but will need to secure £15,000 in sponsorship.

Chris, who spent Monday at Castle Combe Circuit, in Wiltshire, hopes his determination to succeed will inspire other disabled people.

Video journalist: John Bray