Cerebral palsy can't stop racing driver

Racing driver with cerebral palsy dreams of motorsport glory
A racing driver with cerebral palsy has taken another step to realising his motorsport dream - by completing a testing session on a race track.
Chris Carter, 35, from Evesham, Worcestershire, is hoping to secure a championship drive for next season, but will need to secure £15,000 in sponsorship.
Chris, who spent Monday at Castle Combe Circuit, in Wiltshire, hopes his determination to succeed will inspire other disabled people.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
07 Nov 2017
- From the section Hereford & Worcester