Cerebral palsy can't stop racing driver
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Racing driver with cerebral palsy dreams of motorsport glory

A racing driver with cerebral palsy has taken another step to realising his motorsport dream - by completing a testing session on a race track.

Chris Carter, 35, from Evesham, Worcestershire, is hoping to secure a championship drive for next season, but will need to secure £15,000 in sponsorship.

Chris, who spent Monday at Castle Combe Circuit, in Wiltshire, hopes his determination to succeed will inspire other disabled people.

Video journalist: John Bray

Go to next video: 'I like to do what's not expected of me'