Racer will not let disability get in way

Video

A racing driver is dreaming of motorsport glory - and is refusing to let cerebral palsy dent his hopes.

Chris Carter, 35, from Evesham in Worcestershire, has been spending time with the BTC Norlin Racing team at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

Another team has offered him a test drive in November, and he could secure a drive for next season if he can secure £15,000 in sponsorship.

Video Journalist: John Bray