'Kids just don't make things any more'

Schools are being urged to encourage more children to get a trade as part of a recruitment drive for more joiners.

The British Woodworking Federation (BWF) said in the West Midlands alone more than 700 new staff are needed each year to replace those who are leaving. But recruiting apprentices is getting harder.

The industry body has begun a campaign, called Wow I Made That, after 35% of businesses surveyed in the region claimed a lack of skilled woodworkers was hampering growth.