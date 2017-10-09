TV builder's arrest a 'horror movie'

Video

A TV builder cleared of assaulting police officers says his filmed arrest is a 'horror movie'.

Huntley Thawe, 48, who has appeared on Channel 4's The Renovation Game and ITV's 60 Minute Makeover, released mobile phone footage of an incident outside a branch of McDonald's in Redditch.

West Mercia Police says it is investigating.

Mr Thawe, arrested in April and cleared in September, said he intended to sue the force.