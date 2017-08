Video

A brain tumour patient has marked his 100th round of chemotherapy - by padding 100 miles.

Ben Lindon, from Malvern, in Worcestershire, was diagnosed a decade ago.

The 39-year-old is now undergoing the 100th cycle of treatment for the disease.

On Tuesday he paddled 100 miles down the River Wye to Chepstow to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

