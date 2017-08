Video

Finley Amos, from Hereford, contracted meningitis and septicaemia in June, which resulted in him having his fingers, thumbs and both feet amputated.

The two-year-old has astounded his family at the way he's coping.

Proud brother Brandon, nine, said: "He's like the strongest baby in the world."

Friends have now set up a Crowdfunding page to raise £10,000 for his future care.