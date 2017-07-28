The Herefordshire man making coracles for Hollywood

Video

A Herefordshire coracle maker has found his vessels in demand from Hollywood.

Peter Faulkner, from Leintwardine, has made 300 of the small boats since falling in love with them during a journey down the River Teme.

Since then, some of them have appeared in films such as Snow White and the Huntsman and Robin Hood.

Peter has paddled hundreds of miles in coracles, which are notoriously difficult to steer, and is aiming to travel 1,000 miles.