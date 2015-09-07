Diet pill death woman failed by Worcester hospital: Mother

Video

The family of a woman who died after taking an overdose of illegal diet pills are critical of the care she received at a health trust.

Bethany Shipsey, called Beth by her family, was 21 when she took pills containing the industrial chemical DNP in February.

Her mother Carole, a nurse with 39 years' experience, said she could not believe the lack of care she witnessed at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

There were delays recognising her condition, a report given to the family found.

An inquest is due to be held in January 2018.