Diet pill death woman failed by Worcester hospital: Mother
The family of a woman who died after taking an overdose of illegal diet pills are critical of the care she received at a health trust.
Bethany Shipsey, called Beth by her family, was 21 when she took pills containing the industrial chemical DNP in February.
Her mother Carole, a nurse with 39 years' experience, said she could not believe the lack of care she witnessed at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
There were delays recognising her condition, a report given to the family found.
An inquest is due to be held in January 2018.
27 Jul 2017
