Escaping conflict through cosplay

The Iranian librarian who escaped war through cosplay
Growing up during the Iran-Iraq war, Azadeh Brown escaped the conflict through books and dressing up.
Then she discovered the world of cosplay when she moved to Southampton at the age of 21.
Video Journalist: Emily Ford
01 Jun 2018
