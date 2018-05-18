The royal wedding bouquet tradition

Media player
Myrtle planted by Queen Victoria could feature in royal bouquet
A plant that was grown by Queen Victoria could feature in Meghan Markle's wedding bouquet.
Sprigs from the myrtle plant grown at Osborne House, in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight, have been used in royal bouquets since 1858.
Myrtle has featured in many royal wedding bouquets, including the ones carried by the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge.
18 May 2018
