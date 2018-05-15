Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rock Barn music charity 'saved my life'
MuzoAkademy - sometimes called The Rock Barn - helps people across Oxfordshire learn instruments.
It teaches a range of people, from an elderly man with dementia to teenagers.
As the school faces possible demolition, three of its students explain why it's a life-saver.
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window