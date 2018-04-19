My son ‘comes alive’ at theme parks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Son with undiagnosed condition ‘comes alive’ at theme parks

Robbie is 47 years old but he has ‘the mental capacity of a two-year-old’.

Normally he is quiet and withdrawn but his mum, Sue Alexander, found that when she takes him to theme parks he ‘comes alive’.

