Take a look at new QE2 cruise ship hotel

QE2 liner in Dubai becomes luxury hotel
The former Cunard cruise ship Queen Elizabeth 2 has been converted into a luxury floating hotel in Dubai.

Guests checking into the five-star hotel at Mina Rashid are promised "a unique experience" with all the luxury the transatlantic liner was associated with.

The former flagship has been in the UAE since leaving its home port of Southampton for the last time in 2008.

