The world's tallest printed man

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant 3D man printed in Southampton breaks world record
A 3D model has become a world record holder for being the tallest printed human ever created.
It took two printers more than 500 hours to print the sculpture in Southampton.
The finished model is an exact replica of designer James Bruton and stands 11ft 10ins (3.62m) tall.
-
14 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-43745167/giant-3d-man-printed-in-southampton-breaks-world-recordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window