The world's tallest printed man
Giant 3D man printed in Southampton breaks world record

A 3D model has become a world record holder for being the tallest printed human ever created.

It took two printers more than 500 hours to print the sculpture in Southampton.

The finished model is an exact replica of designer James Bruton and stands 11ft 10ins (3.62m) tall.

  • 14 Apr 2018
