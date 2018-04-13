Video

A wave of poppies has taken over Fort Nelson in Hampshire.

The sculpture is in its final year of touring the UK, after first being installed around the Tower of London in 2014.

Wave was created by the arts programme 14-18 NOW to commemorate the centenary of World War One and it will be on display at the fort for the next three months.

The original installation saw 888,246 poppies displayed, one for every British or Colonial life lost between 1914 and 1918.