Town bans pigeons
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Waterlooville enforces fines on pigeon feeders

People caught feeding pigeons will face fines of up to £80.

Havant Borough Council have introduced the ban in Waterlooville, in the hope of getting rid of the birds that have been causing problems for residents and businesses.

The council want to make the town centre less attractive to pigeons by cutting off their food source.

  • 12 Apr 2018
Go to next video: How pigeons are helping to fight pollution