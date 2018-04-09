Drone bird keeps airport safe
Video

Drone bird of prey trialled at Southampton Airport

Bird-like drones are being flown at Southampton Airport.

The robotic bird of prey looks and moves like the real thing, but is remotely controlled from the ground by a drone pilot.

It is being used to scare birds away from plane engines during take off and landing.

The innovative creation aims to keep runways safer and reduce flight delays.

