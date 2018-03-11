The women who 'walk on water'
Video

Synchronised swimmers 'dance in the water'

They're the 'women who can walk on water'.

GB Synchronised swimmers Kate Shortman, 16, Izzy Thorpe, 17, have been showing off their underwater world as they aim to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Video Journalists: Samantha Everett and Emily Ford

  • 11 Mar 2018
