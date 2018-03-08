'The object that empowers me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
International Women's Day: The objects that empower me
For International Women's Day, we spoke to ten females from across the generations about the objects that empower them.
The group, from across the south of England, are aged between seven and 76.
Video Journalists Emily Ford and Samantha Everett
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-43316617/international-women-s-day-the-objects-that-empower-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window