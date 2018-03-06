Media player
Fire at Waterstones in Southampton
A fire has damaged a bookstore as hundreds of people watched on.
Smoke poured from the Waterstones store in Southampton's Above Bar Street on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the firm, no staff or customers were injured.
06 Mar 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window