Hundreds of drivers trapped overnight

Video
Hundreds trapped overnight on A31 in Hampshire
Hundreds of people were trapped in their cars in freezing conditions for over 12 hours.
BBC reporter Duncan Kennedy spent the night with drivers stuck on the A31 in the New Forest.
Police declared a major incident and the military, coastguard and fire service helped to rescue motorists.
The dual carriageway through the New Forest was blocked from Thursday evening until the early hours of Friday.
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight