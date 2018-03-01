Moment boy gets in Ferrari before crash

Video

The driver of a £1.2m Ferrari involved in a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy has been found guilty of his death.

Alexander Worth died after the supercar "accelerated uncontrollably" and flipped over on a farm lane in North Warnborough, Hampshire, in August 2016.

Matthew Cobden, 39, of Walton-on-Thames in Surrey, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at Winchester Crown Court.

A video of the moment the teenager got into the supercar after being offered a ride by Cobden was shown to the jury during the trial.