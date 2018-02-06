'Plastic pig' trains to make comeback

Media player
'Plastic pig' trains undergo revamp in Eastleigh
Trains nicknamed "plastic pigs" in the 1980s are set to come back into service later this year after being refurbished in Eastleigh, Hampshire.
The revamped trains will run on the Portsmouth-London Waterloo route.
06 Feb 2018
