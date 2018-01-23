Video

Tim Verity was sexually abused between the ages of six and eight.

In his mid-teens his life started to spiral out of control as he struggled with what had happened to him.

Years later he decided to take his abuser to court and saw him jailed for four years.

The now 33-year-old, from Hampshire, has waived his right to anonymity to tell his story in a bid to encourage other men and boys to speak out.