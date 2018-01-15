Video

CCTV images have been released of two people seen near the scene of where a baby was born and later murdered.

The girl, known as Baby M, was found dead in shrubbery at Manor Park, Aldershot, on 19 May.

Police said the two people in the footage walked up and down nearby Ash Road, where the baby is believed to have been born, 10 times in the space of an hour on the night of 15 May.