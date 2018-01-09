Video
Plans to improve the M3 at junction with A34 near Winchester revealed
Free-flow lanes and a "dumbbell" roundabout are expected to ease traffic at a major motorway junction.
Highways England have revealed plans to change junction nine of the M3 at Winnall, near Winchester, to improve journey times to the A34.
The proposed revamp has now been opened to public consultation, and is planned to be completed by 2023 at a cost of up to £100m.
09 Jan 2018
