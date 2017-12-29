Video
Southampton Hospital volunteers help patients exercise
Volunteers at Southampton General Hospital are helping to speed up the recovery of patients.
Older patients can spend just half an hour a day on their feet and lose 4% of muscle mass a week.
The volunteers help patients go for walks as studies have shown that exercise can help them leave hospital half a day earlier.
Southampton is one of five hospital trusts taking part in a national scheme aimed at making volunteering an integral part of healthcare.
-
05 Jan 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight