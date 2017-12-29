Volunteers help patients exercise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Southampton Hospital volunteers help patients exercise

Volunteers at Southampton General Hospital are helping to speed up the recovery of patients.

Older patients can spend just half an hour a day on their feet and lose 4% of muscle mass a week.

The volunteers help patients go for walks as studies have shown that exercise can help them leave hospital half a day earlier.

Southampton is one of five hospital trusts taking part in a national scheme aimed at making volunteering an integral part of healthcare.

Go to next video: Pantomime brings hospital smiles