Video
Video captures escaped prisoner police chase crash
An escaped prisoner has been jailed for two years after trying to evade police by attempting to drive the wrong way along the M3 in Hampshire.
Darryl Dempsey, 22, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, escaping from lawful custody, driving whilst disqualified and criminal damage.
The chase was ended when police deliberately crashed into his vehicle causing it to roll on to its side.
-
04 Jan 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight