A helmet saved my life

A year after her life was saved by a cycle helmet, a 12-year-old girl from Hampshire is calling for them to be made compulsory.

Maisie was run over by a car on her way to school in November 2016.

Her pelvis was shattered in five places, and doctors say that her cycle helmet saved her life.

She is now working with road safety officials to promote safe cycling in schools.

