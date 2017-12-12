Max spends first year in hospital

Video
Baby Max spends first year in Southampton hospital
A baby born with a rare heart and lung condition has spent his first year in hospital.
Max Olivares has just celebrated his first birthday in Southampton Children's Hospital.
His parents, Hannah Bloomsfield and Wayne Olivares, have moved into the hospital and rarely go back to their Portsmouth home.
The family are waiting to find out whether Max is strong enough for a transplant to be attempted.
