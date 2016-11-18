Fake goods worth millions seized ahead of Christmas
Ahead of Christmas, fake goods worth millions of pounds have been seized around the UK.
Imitation clothes, toys and gadgets are among thousands of counterfeit items seized by the Border Force.
Officers have targeted airports, ports and postal hubs to detect if imported goods are fake, banned or if the correct duty has been paid.
They are warning shoppers to watch out for counterfeit goods this Christmas.
