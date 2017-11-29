Video

An entire road of homes has been decorated with festive lights by a man who really loves Christmas.

Ged Hollyoake, of New Milton in Hampshire, started the tradition of working with his neighbours to decorate their homes 13 years ago.

This year, hundreds of people turned up in Byron Road to see the switch-on of the lights, which have gained international prominence in recent years

Mr Hollyoake has raised about £50,000 for charity and the lights attract thousands of people across the festive period.

Have you spotted some amazing Christmas lights in your area? We want to see your photos and videos.