Football saved me from drink and drugs

Video

Brandon Coleman lost his sight at the age of 17 due to a genetic condition.

He initially turned to drink and drugs to help him deal with the impact of losing his sight, but has turned his life around thanks to football.

Brandon, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, scored five goals at this year's European Championships as England finished third.

He hopes to compete for his country at next year's World Championships and says he aims to be the best player in the world.