Gaia Pope: Arrested woman was last to see missing teen
A 71-year-old woman who was the last person to speak to missing Gaia Pope was arrested by police and later released while inquiries continue.
The 19-year-old, from Langton Matravers, Dorset, went missing in Swanage, where she had been staying, on 7 November.
Family friend Rosemary Dinch was interviewed by BBC South Today before her arrest and said Gaia "pounded" on her front door and asked for help.
14 Nov 2017
