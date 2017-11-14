Video

A 71-year-old woman who was the last person to speak to missing Gaia Pope was arrested by police and later released while inquiries continue.

The 19-year-old, from Langton Matravers, Dorset, went missing in Swanage, where she had been staying, on 7 November.

Family friend Rosemary Dinch was interviewed by BBC South Today before her arrest and said Gaia "pounded" on her front door and asked for help.