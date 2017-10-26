Video
Car damage claims over £3.2m Cowes 'floating bridge'
Twelve people have claimed compensation from Isle of Wight Council over damage to vehicles from the new Cowes floating bridge.
The troubled £3.2m vessel was withdrawn from service in September after suffering numerous technical failures.
A Freedom of Information (FoI) request revealed claims with estimates ranging from £42 to £573 had been submitted to the local authority.
The council said financial offers had been made to all 12 claimants.
