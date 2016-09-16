Video

A head teacher who introduced single-sex GCSE English classes in September in a bid to improve exam results has said he is "very impressed" with the way it has been working.

Redbridge Community School in Southampton, Hampshire, introduced the new timetable for years 10 and 11, after results showed the girls were doing better than the boys.

According to the Department for Education, 42.5% of girls achieved grades 9-5 in English and Maths in 2016/17, while for boys it was 36%.